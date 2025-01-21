Bigg Boss 18 finalist Eisha Singh drops VIDEO as she receives warm welcome at home, ft glimpses of cutting cakes and hugging bed

Eisha Singh was one of the Bigg Boss 18 finalists. After being locked inside for over three months, the actress returned home. Surrounded by her family members and loved ones, she received a warm homecoming. From celebrating her Bigg Boss journey by cutting cakes to hugging her bed, Eisha shared a video giving glimpses of her heartfelt welcome in her home. Cheering for the new beginnings, the Sirf Tum actress penned a lengthy note.

The video showed Eisha Singh feeling over the moon as she arrived home, decorated with lots of balloons and adorned with photos of her. She also cut cakes to celebrate her happiness and journey. However, the highlight of the clip was her hugging the bed, thereby showcasing her comfort and familiarity at home.

Take a look at the video here:

The thoughtful decorations created a warm and inviting atmosphere that made the Bekaboo actress feel truly cherished. Each element reflected the love and support of her family and friends, who ensured her return was filled with joy and warmth. Surrounded by her family, she truly relished this moment of victory—an achievement not only for herself but for everyone who had supported her along the way.

In the caption, Eisha wrote, "After spending three intense months in the Bigg Boss house, I can hardly express the overwhelming joy I felt walking through the door and being enveloped by my family’s love. It was a journey filled with challenges, laughter, and moments of self-discovery, but nothing compares to the warmth of home."

She further added, "The excitement in their eyes and the heartfelt hugs reminded me of what truly matters in life. This experience has taught me so much, but the most important lesson is the value of family and the bonds that hold us together. I’m grateful for every single moment and for the unwavering support from my loved ones."

For the unversed, the actress got evicted during the finale before she could make it to the top 5. She became the first finalist to be out of the race.

