Bigg Boss 18: Finalist Vivian Dsena's father has THIS message for his son ahead of grand finale; WATCH

Bigg Boss Season 18 makers will pull down the curtain of the show on January 19. Ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, the makers are gearing up for the special night. At present, only six contestants have reached the top 6 and they are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. Ahead of the same, Vivian's father sent out a special message for his son, wishing him good luck for the game.

A few hours back, Vivian Dsena's father interacted with the paparazzi and congratulated his son for being in the top 6 of Bigg Boss 18. Vivian's father said, "Hi beta, congratulations for being in top 5. I know that you have always been number 1 in my heart. I watched you how strong you stood in every task given to you. Your persistence is enough beta to make me proud. Wish you all the best of luck. Love you always, your papa." This is Vivian Dsena's father's rare appearance in front of the paparazzi.

Watch Vivian Dsena's father's video here-

Vivian Dsena's journey in Bigg Boss 18 was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. The actor was announced as the finalist by the makers on the grand premiere night of the show. However, during his stint, Vivian was called out several times for not taking a stand in the house against the wrong. He was slammed for not being vocal about his opinions and his complicated relationship with Shilpa Shirodkar and was questioned about his bond with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

Vivian's vulnerable side was also witnessed by the audience when his wife, Nouran Aly, entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the latest episode, the audience saw Vivian break into tears after Shilpa Shirodkar was eliminated. Despite the challenges and changing dynamics of the show, Vivian emerged to be one of the finalists of this season.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6. After surviving in the show for more than three months, the show's winner will be declared on January 19 night.

