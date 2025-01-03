Bigg Boss 18: Former wildcard contestant Edin Rose takes THESE names as top five who will be in Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 18 contestants are already counting the days to the Grand Finale. While the date of the Grand Finale has not been decided yet, the season has got the top ten contestants– Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chaahat Pandey. Now, Edin Rose has revealed whom she wants to see in the top 5.

Edin Rose, the wildcard entrant who got evicted a few weeks back shared the names of the contestants who she believes will make it to the top 5. As she was spotted in the city today, she interacted with the paparazzi and shared, “I will tell you about the finale– Rajat, Karan, Vivian, Chaahat and Kashish.”

Check out the interaction with Edin Rose below:

She also shared that although she hopes to see her friend, Rajat Dalal or Kashish Kapoor lifting the trophy, she wishes the best person may win.

For the unversed, on December 22, wildcard contestants Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra were evicted from Bigg Boss 18 in a shocking double elimination. Before them, Digvijay Rathee was evicted. Kashish Kapoor who formed a close bond with Rose was deeply affected by the elimination of her friend.

She broke down in tears and stated that after so many days inside the house, she finally found a friend in Edin and called the other housemates 'snake'. Before leaving, Edin and Yamini apologized to Karan Veer Mehra. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner lifted Edin on his back to drop her at the exit gate. Seeing this, Avinash also lifted Yamini.

On the other hand, the nominated contestants of this week of Bigg Boss 18 are Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey

