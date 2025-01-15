Bigg Boss 18: From being labeled as 'womanizer' by Kashish Kapoor to falling in love with Eisha Singh, here's revisiting Avinash Mishra's journey

The countdown for India's most loved reality show, Bigg Boss Season 18's grand finale begins! After surviving inside the house for more than 100 days now, the top 7 finalists, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal, have successfully reached the finale week. Today, let's revisit contestant Avinash Mishra's journey in Bigg Boss 18 from the time he entered the show on October 6 till today.

Avinash Mishra's journey in Bigg Boss 18 was indeed the highlight of the season. His vocal personality, strong opinions, strategies, unfiltered views, and aim of winning the trophy have been evident since the first day of the show. Avinash has completely lived, contributed, and played the game with full dedication like an intelligent student, winning the hearts of many for standing true to his words.

On the grand premiere night, Avinash Mishra told Salman Khan, "Mai har jaghe winning attitude se jaata hu, toh mai apne aap ko hi aage dekhta hu" and throughout his journey, the actor often reminded contestants that he is on the show to win and played his game accordingly.

In the initial weeks, when Avinash Mishra was locked inside the jail, he clashed with Chaahat Pandey after she threw water on him. Chaahat did this after Avinash refused to give ration to the contestants. Chaahat and Avinash have been rivals even before participating in Bigg Boss 18. The two clashed on previous shows' sets, and their intense rivalry was seen on the show at various times. Constant arguments, disagreements, and raising allegations against each other, Chaahat and Avinash's connection grabbed eyeballs.

Avinash's strong friendship with Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik was adored by viewers. Although they were labeled the 'chugli gang' and often ridiculed for being a group, the trio supported each other through thick and thin. Alice's eviction left both Avinash and Eisha heartbroken; however, they found solace in the support of Vivian Dsena.

As time passed, the connection between Avinash and Eisha Singh began to attract attention. Initially, they referred to their bond as friendship, but they ultimately expressed their feelings for each other indirectly. Avinash admitted that he had developed feelings for Eisha. However, before labeling their relationship, they decided to wait until the show ended to make any decisions about pursuing a romantic relationship.

Avinash's friendship with Vivian Dsena also highlights how opposites can become the best of friends. Their bond was well-received by the audience, although it was not without its ups and downs. When Avinash nominated Vivian for not standing up for anything, it shocked both the audience and the other contestants. Nevertheless, Vivian chose not to confront Avinash immediately, and they later resolved their differences.

While he was loved for his friendships, Avinash's arguments with Chum Darang also dropped jaws. This happened when Chum called Avinash 'saala.'He was evicted by the contestants but later was retained and sent to jail. Apart from this, Avinash's physical altercation at various times with Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee didn't miss anyone's eye.

Avinash was embroiled in one of the biggest controversies after Kashish Kapoor called him a 'womanizer.' This happened after Kashish and Avinash's flirtatious conversation was shown, and she blamed Avinash for trying to make a love angle on the show.

However, the truth was later exposed when Salman Khan accused Kashish of making false allegations against Avinash. This controversy was one of the biggest incidents in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Apart from this, there have been several instances when Avinash Mishra showcased his amazing gameplay and won the hearts of the audience. As the Bigg Boss 18 finale is scheduled to happen on January 19, it will be interesting to see who among the top 5 contestants will lift the trophy of the season.

