Bigg Boss 18: From close bond with Avinash Mishra to twisting Karan Veer Mehra’s words; DECODING Eisha Singh's journey in the show

Bigg Boss 18 finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. As of now, the show is yet to get its top 5 finalists. Eisha Singh is one of the contestants who fans think of as a potential finalist. So far, she has been criticized for gossiping about her fellow contenders and is often referred to as a contestant whose game solely revolves around Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra. So, let us take a look at her journey in Bigg Boss 18.

Right after the show began, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik bonded quickly. The duo also befriended Avinash Mishra, and the entire house discussed their gameplay and collective strategies. Besides her friendship with the two, Eisha also created headlines for her equation with Rajat Dalal, whom she referred to as ‘bhai.’

Take a look at one of the promos for Bigg Boss 18 here:

Furthermore, she had a cold equation with Kashish Kapoor but later things turned cordial until the flirting video fiasco emerged. The Madhubala actor questioned Singh for her failed attempt during a task that could have saved him from nominations.

In addition to all this, Eisha’s romantic angle with the Nath actor formed a major portion of her overall Bigg Boss 18 journey. While the fans adorably call them ‘AviSha,’ the two have clarified that they are just good friends. However, a few of the housemates claimed that the duo created a fake love angle for the cameras and footage.

There came an instance when host Salman Khan was seen teasing the actress with Shalin Bhanot’s name but Eisha clearly stated that they only share a friendly bond.

So far, Eisha Singh has engaged in numerous arguments and spats with Karan Veer Mehra. The two share a big difference in opinions and don’t get along well. In one of the episodes, the actress twisted his words which made her receive huge backlash on social media.

