Bigg Boss 18: From confronting Vivian Dsena over their friendship to standing up for Chum Darang: Karan Veer Mehra’s journey DECODED

Karan Veer Mehra is one of the most talked about contestants, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 18 house. It was immediately after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win that the actor participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show. As Bigg Boss 18 is slowly inching towards the grand finale, let us take a look at his journey in the show.

Fueled by Shilpa Shirodkar’s friendship and colossal support by Chum Darang, Mehra’s journey is a roller coaster ride filled with drama, light-hearted conversations, sarcastic one-liners, and his special camaraderie with Vivian Dsena. Initially, the Pavitra Rishta actor was often referred to as a contestant who did not participate in the house’s issues and talked about it in corners.

However, gradually, Karan was seen taking a stand for himself and speaking up on other essential matters. His co-contenders also call him ‘mitti ka tel.’ Vivian Dsena, on the other hand, has mentioned that Mehra has been jealous of him. During the last month, they shared an interesting equation. While the Madhubala actor clearly stated that Karan Veer Mehra held no importance for him, the latter constantly confronted him, asking if they were friends.

Further, Karan hit the headlines owing to his likeness for Chum Darang. There have been several instances when he has expressed his feelings for the Badhaai Do actress. But he held himself back after she hinted at chances of returning to her ex.

Time and again, Mehra has also confronted Shilpa Shirodkar, be it after the Time God or nomination task. The 46-year-old shares a difference in opinions with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh but is cordial with Rajat Dalal at some points. He was upset when Digvijay Rathee was evicted and felt terrible for him.

Karan Veer Mehra also grabbed the spotlight after he was involved in a physical altercation with Sara Arfeen Khan. Also, from discussing his failed marriages to not crying even during his father's death, Karan has made several unheard revelations.

