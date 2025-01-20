Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Aamir Khan makes unexpected revelations about hesitation on working with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 18 viewers were treated with a sweet surprise as Bollywood’s two biggest stars– Aamir Khan and Salman Khan reunited on the Grand Finale stage tonight. The two reflected on their bond. While interacting, they spoke about their shoot experiences. Salman Khan also revealed that he saw an interview of Aamir doing rounds on the internet where the actor expressed his hesitation to do films with him. The Rang De Basanti actor clarified why he said so.

It started when Aamir Khan said that he had seen an old interview clip of Salman Khan, in which he was praising him for his work. Salman Khan gave an unexpected response, saying he saw a clip of Aamir where the latter is saying, "I don't want to do more films with Salman. He arrives late. Blah blah." Aamir Khan immediately responded that it was true as that was his feelings at that moment.

Then Salman Khan went on to explain that at that time he used to do 12-15 films at a time while Aamir was working on one. So, it was easy for the latter to appear everywhere on time, while he was delayed. "Mein raat ko 2-3 baje kaam khatam karke ghar jake so raha hu aur subah 7 baje set pohonchna hain, Aamir pakka 7 baje set pohonch jata," added the Bigg Boss 18 host.

Aamir Khan agreed with him and said it was important to sleep and rest between shoots, so he understood Salman's situation later in life.

For the unversed, besides Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar was also supposed to appear on the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale tonight. However, he left without shooting after waiting for an hour for the host to arrive. During the episode, Salman Khan admitted to being late and said that Akshay had to leave as he had prior commitments.

