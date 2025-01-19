Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: After Eisha Singh, Chum Darang gets evicted at 5th spot

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is underway, and the suspense surrounding the winner is at its peak. In a surprising turn of events, contestant Chum Darang has been evicted from the house, securing the 5th position this season. This elimination comes after Eisha Singh's eviction.

Chum Darang, known for playing on the front foot and winning hearts with her sweet yet strong personality, became the second finalist to exit the race for the coveted trophy tonight. Her mom entered the house to bring her out. While fans had high hopes for their journey, the eviction comes after tough competition among the remaining contestants.

Speaking to host Salman Khan after her eviction, Chum expressed gratitude for the love and support they received throughout the season.

Throughout her journey, Chum faced criticism from some housemates who deemed her 'undeserving.' Unfazed by the negativity, she proved her worth by excelling in tasks and making her presence felt with her actions. Inside the house, she was closest to Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun. Her dream to make her hometown, Passighat, widely known has come true.

Darang, who appeared in the Bollywood film Badhaai Do, was in the top 6 finalists along with co-contestants Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra. Her co-star Bhumi Pednekar was also rooting for her, which she mentioned in a post.

The evicted contestants, Chaahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Khan, and Arfeen Khan, among others, are also on the stage tonight, rooting for the housemates. With Chum Darang out of the race, the four contestants—Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena—are now battling it out for the coveted trophy. Tension and excitement continue to build as viewers eagerly await the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

