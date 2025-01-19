Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: ‘Agle season nahi hoga mujhse’, what made host Salman Khan say this on stage?
It's the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale tonight. On the grand finale stage, host Salman Khan said he doesn't want to host the show next year.
It's the big night; the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale has begun with Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang. It starts with the makers showing the contestants how their fans, friends, and family members are supporting them. The stage of Bigg Boss 18 is incomplete without host Salman Khan's one-liners. But tonight, he made a statement that caught everyone's attention.
Salman Khan joked that the finalists might feel they have come so far and that winning or losing doesn't matter, but that's not true. It left everyone in splits. Then he shared that he knows how difficult it is to survive each day inside the house, and he is proud of the top six.
Talking about his experience, he said, "Meine 15-16 season host kar chuke hain…agle season nahi hoga mujhse (I have hosted 15-16 seasons of the show, but I can't host the next season)."
While continuing the interaction, Salman Khan also said, "I am toh so happy ki aaj last day hai stage ka, I am waiting to lift hands and get done." Then, he also interacted with the former contestants of the show.
The host asked everyone which contestant didn't deserve a place in the Grand Finale. Shrutika Arjun, Kashish Kapoor, and Chaahat Pandey took Eisha Singh's name. The latter replied that she must have done something, and that's why she is still inside while the others who took her name are out.
Karan Veer Mehra shared that out of the eliminated contestants, Chaahat Pandey deserved to be in the stop.
