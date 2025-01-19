Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Avinash Mishra's journey ends at 4th place; Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal in top 3

The big day is here! The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is underway, and the suspense surrounding the winner is at its peak. In a surprising turn of events, contestant Avinash Mishra has been evicted from the house, securing the 4th position this season. Before him, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh were eliminated.

Avinash Mishra, one of the strongest contenders of this season who has garnered attention since the very beginning, gets out of the house after receiving the least votes. The actor ended up in the 4th place. With him out of the race, the contestants remaining inside the house are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal.

Avinash Mishra's journey in Bigg Boss 18 was indeed the highlight of the season. His vocal personality, strong opinions, strategies, unfiltered views, and aim to win the trophy have been evident since the first day of the show. Avinash has lived, contributed, and played the game with complete dedication like an intelligent student, winning the hearts of many for standing true to his words.

On the grand premiere night, Avinash Mishra told Salman Khan, "Mai har jagah winning attitude se jaata hu, toh mai apne aap ko hi aage dekhta hu." The actor often reminded contestants throughout his journey that he was on the show to win and played his game accordingly. Although his aggression has often been questioned, the actor learned to control his temper, and in the last few days, he has also shown he can handle situations calmly.

Mishra was among the top 6 finalists, along with co-contestants Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang.

With Avinash out of the race, the final three contestants—Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal—are battling for the coveted trophy. Tension and excitement continue to build as viewers eagerly await the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

