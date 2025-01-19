Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Eisha Singh evicted before entering top 5

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale episode has hooked the attention of the audience as unexpected moments are occurring back to back in the show. As the show will pull down the curtains in just a few minutes, fans are eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced. However, one contestant's journey has concluded on the show before entering the top 5. As per the recent development, finalist Eisha Singh is out of the trophy race.

Veer Pahariya entered the Bigg Boss house to eliminate one contestant from the top 6. Eisha Singh, who received fewer votes, got eliminated from the show. After her journey came to an end, Eisha reunited with her family and host Salman Khan on the stage.

The actress even spoke about her journey in the show and the relationships that she made throughout her stint. While the competition was tough, Eisha Singh secured a spot in the finale after showcasing her unfiltered personality.

Speaking about Eisha Singh's journey in Bigg Boss 18, the actress formed a close bond with Avinash Mishra. While both admitted having feelings for each other, they decided to wait for the show to end before being in a relationship. During her stint, her bond with former co-star Shalin Bhanot grabbed eyeballs.

While Eisha claimed that she and Shalin Bhanot are just friends, Salman Khan teased her for having a bond with Shalin, which is more than friendship. However, Eisha clarified that she and Shalin are just friends.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Eisha's argument with Karan Veer Mehra and other contestants also became the talk of the town. While she shared a close bond with Avinash and Vivian Dsena, she considered Rajat Dalal, her brother. Their bond was also loved by the audience.

At present, there are five finalists in Bigg Boss 18, and they are - Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang. One among them will be declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. The winner will lift the trophy of the season and win a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates of Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Eisha Singh gets evicted at sixth spot; Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and others still in race