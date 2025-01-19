Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show?
The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19, Sunday, at 9:30 PM on JioCinema and Colors TV.
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police recovers second part of knife used in stabbing; Here's where it was found
Saif Ali Khan Attack: Main accused confesses to crime after being arrested; find out where did he work
Coldplay Mumbai Concert Day 1 Review: British band paints the Sky Full of Stars on first night of soldout shows in India
Why Did Zendaya's K.C. Undercover Costars ‘Knew’ She Was ‘Destined’ For Stardom? Actors Recall Her ‘Goal-Oriented Nature’
Sebastian Stan’s Year Filming Marvel’s Thunderbolts Was ‘Much Quieter’ Without Costar Anthony Mackie; Says He Missed Him ‘Daily’
Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan sing together at Javed Akhtar's Birthday; Urmila Matondkar calls it ‘Absolute epic day’ as she joins celebrations
Azaad OTT release: Here’s where you can watch Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's movie after theatrical release
Darshan Raval marries ‘best friend forever’ Dharal Surelia in beautiful Indian ceremony; SEE PICS
South Newsmakers of the Week: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 teaser, Vidaamuyarchi trailer to Priyanka Chopra arriving for SSMB29
Yoo Yeon Seok reveals learning about ‘importance of communication’ with When the Phone Rings co-star Chae Soo Bin
Buried Hearts FIRST trailer: Park Hyung Sik on the run with 2 trillion KRW while Heo Joon Ho chases in political thriller; watch
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PD Kim Tae Ho’s Good Day confirmed to release on global streaming platform
Cha Eun Woo grabs top spot on January boy group member brand reputation rankings; BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BTS’ Jin follow
SEVENTEEN’s Wen Junhui confirmed to star in upcoming film The Shadow’s Edge with Jackie Chan and Zhang Zi Feng; SEE first poster
When the Stars Gossip spoilers: Does Lee Min Ho’s love confession to Gong Hyo Jin strain their relationship?
Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk says Indian films make him happy; gives shoutout to Oscar-winning RRR
Lee Se Young and Na In Woo’s Motel California hits personal best rating of 5.2 percent; Love Scout sees high viewership
The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise stills - Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook’s love story blossoms in prequel
Best dressed celebs of the week: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more set benchmarks
Khushi Kapoor proves she’s a style chameleon with stunning floral dress and neutral ensemble
Janhvi Kapoor's pink embroidered suit at airport is testament to fact that true beauty lies in simplicity
Sara Tendulkar's red co-ord set worth Rs 28,000 is a must-have for your wedding season wishlist
Deepika Padukone attends wedding in pink and white patan patola anarkali, proving elegance is truly her middle name
Raveena Tandon’s yellow brocade jumpsuit worth Rs 29,800 for Azaad screening is equal parts unique and festive
Pooja Hegde’s Rs 1,29,031 dress is the perfect Valentine’s treat – sweet, stylish and sizzling hot
Shilpa Shetty’s airport fit screams classic, slays in baggy denims and perfectly matched shirt with vest
Shraddha Kapoor gets us hooked on her street-style game in varsity jacket and denim jeans at the airport
Taurus to Virgo: Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Fussy Eaters
9 Iconic Travel Spots Loved by JLo, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, And Other Celebs
Shakira’s Trainer Anna Kaiser Shares Her Blue Moves Smoothie Recipe for a Morning Boost
Aquarius to Pisces: Top 4 Zodiac Signs That Live Life Without Worries
Sagittarius to Pisces: Top 4 Zodiac Signs That Wear Their Hearts on Their Sleeves
Leo to Pisces: Top 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Filled with Childlike Wonder
Jennifer Lopez to Victoria Beckham: A Sneak Peek Into Top Celeb’s Skincare Secrets
Sagittarius to Libra: Top 4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Spilling the Tea
Cancer to Aquarius: Top 4 Zodiac Signs Who Exude Kindness
