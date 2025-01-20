Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal evicted before entering top 2

The grand finale night of Bigg Boss 18 is about to get more exciting as the show finally has its two finalists - Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. However, before the two finalists were announced, a finalists' journey came to an end in the show. After Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra, YouTuber Rajat Dalal's journey ended on Bigg Boss 18 before entering top 2. After a journey of more than three months, Rajat secured a spot in the final.

In the grand finale episode, Rajat Dalal's eviction was announced by Salman Khan. The social media personality was evicted after receiving less votes. Prior to his eviction, Avinash Mishra was eliminated.

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. Khushi and Junaid appeared on the show to promote their film, Loveyapa. They asked the contestants to reveal the cover of the heart prop. Unfortunately, Avinash's heart didn't have Top 3 written and thus his journey came to an end on Salman Khan-hosted show.

Speaking about Rajat Dalal's journey on Bigg Boss 18, the Youtuber was often criticised for his aggressive approach towards the contestants. He was tagged as 'paltu' for changing sides conveniently. Throughout the season, Rajat showcased his unfiltered personality and won hearts of the viewers.

In the show, Rajat formed a close bond with Sara Arfeen Khan and Eisha Singh. While he considered Eisha as his sister, they were also seen arguing on the show due to the changing dynamics.

Often referred to as the ‘samikaran’ (strategy) king, Rajat Dalal has always showcased his calculative and planning skills during nominations and Time God tasks. His ever-changing dynamics with Chaahat Pandey also created headlines.

In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh was the first finalist out of 6 to get evicted from the show followed by Chum Darang. Veer Pahariya entered the show to promote his film Sky Force. He entered the house of the show and announced Eisha's eviction. Meanwhile, Chum's mother entered the show and accompanied her after the actress was eliminated.

As Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra are in top 2, one among them will be declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. The winner will lift the trophy of the season and win a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

