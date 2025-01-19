Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Salman Khan admits to being late on set and Akshay Kumar leaving without meeting him; here's what exactly unfolded
It's the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale tonight. On the grand finale stage, host Salman Khan revealed why actor Akshay Kumar had to leave before his arrival.
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale was supposed to see the reunion of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Fans were eagerly waiting for the moment, as Akshay Kumar's clip from the set has gone viral. However, it did not happen, as Akshay Kumar left without shooting. On the Grand Finale stage, the host talked about it and shared what actually unfolded.
Akshay Kumar's co-star Veer Pahariya entered the Bigg Boss 18 house to promote their upcoming film Sky Force. As host Salman Khan welcomed the latter, he admitted to being late on set. He revealed that Akshay Kumar couldn't wait further as he had prior commitments.
Earlier, we reported that a Hindustan Times' source stated, "Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 on his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show."
Talking about Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale, Eisha Singh was the first contestant to be eliminated from the race to lift the coveted trophy. Veer Pahariya conducted a task that decided Singh's fate. After her journey came to an end, Eisha reunited with her family and the host, Salman Khan, on the stage.
The top 5 contestants currently inside the house are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang. The tension and excitement are high among viewers as they eagerly await the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner.
Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Bos 18 grand finale night!
