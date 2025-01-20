Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recreate iconic moment from Andaz Apna Apna after 20 years; check each other's phone
In Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale tonight, Aamir Khan appeared and reflected on his bond with host Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is incomplete without host Salman Khan’s industry friends appearing on the show. Tonight is no different; actors Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor graced the show to promote their upcoming film Loveyapa. However, the highlight is Salman and Aamir recreating their iconic scene from Andaz Apna Apna.
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan delighted fans by recreating the iconic Do Mastane Chale moment from their legendary film Andaz Apna Apna. Viewers were nostalgic to see the two Khans reunite on stage and recreate this moment. Salman and Aamir hopped onto a red scooter, just like in the famous scene from their 1994 cult classic. It was a rare sight to see the two superstars reunite on stage.
As Salman Khan welcomed Aamir Khan on stage, the formed joked that Aamir waited for Bigg Boss to turn 18 to appear. Aamir Khan joked, "Tune kabhi bulaya hi nahi." Then Aamir Khan reflected on the bond they share and said that they don't need to ask each other for anything.
In tonight’s Grand Finale, Salman Khan also took humorous digs at the makers. He joked, "Bigg Boss mein kam kaam aur Colors ki cheezein zyada promote karta hun, agli baar iske bhi paise lenge." To provide context, he said this before welcoming the LaughterChefs team- Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra.
