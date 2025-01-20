Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Salman Khan and Aamir recreating iconic Andaz Apna Apna scenes after 20 years to heaping praises for late Sridevi; 5 unmissable moments

It goes without saying that Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy was the highlight of the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale episode. Hosted by Salman Khan, the Pavitra Rishta actor was crowned the winner and took home Rs 50 lakh. However, the finale episode witnessed many other moments that were super fun, exciting, and jaw-dropping. From Aamir Khan gracing the show for the first time in 18 years to Salman Khan praising late actress Sridevi, here's looking at 5 top moments.

1. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan recreate the Andaz Apna Apna scene

Aamir Khan, also known as Perfectionist of Bollywood, joined Salman Khan on the stage during the grand finale. It was the first time ever in Bigg Boss history that the Rang De Basanti actor marked his presence on the show. On the stage, Aamir and Salman exchanged their phones as they promoted Junaid Khan's upcoming film Loveyapa.

The duo also left the fans elated by recreating their iconic scene from Andaz Apna Apna. Both the superstars were seen riding a bike together, with the iconic song, Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, playing in the background.

2. Salman Khan addresses why Akshay Kumar left the set without shooting with him

Veer Pahariya joined Salman Khan on the stage for the promotions of his upcoming film Sky Force. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. While interacting with the rising actor Veer, Salman Khan cleared the air around Akshay Kumar's absence. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared, "Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film; I got a little late and he had to leave for another function, so he left."

According to the reports, Khiladi Kumar had to wait for an hour for Salman but returned without even shooting for the show because of his other engagements.

3. Salman Khan praises Sridevi

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan were on the show to promote their upcoming rom-com Loveyapa. The two marked their entry into the house and were asked to conduct the elimination among the top 4 contestants. Before the elimination process, Salman Khan said, “Junaid, Aamir Khan ka son, and Khushi, Boney Kapoor’s daughter.”

Further, he added, “The most talented, the most beautiful, the most amazing person in this industry, your mom Sridevi, I used to love her.” Then, Khushi and Junaid escorted Avinash Mishra out of the house as he got evicted at the fourth spot.

4. Will Salman Khan not host the next season of Bigg Boss?

The stage of Bigg Boss 18 was incomplete without host Salman Khan's one-liners. But last night (January 19), the superstar made a statement that caught everyone's attention.

Salman Khan lightheartedly said that while they may feel a sense of accomplishment having made it this far and that winning or losing doesn't matter, that's not true. He emphasized how difficult it is to survive inside the house, even for a day.

Sharing his experience, the Sikandar star expressed, "Maine 15-16 season host kar chuke hain... ab agla season nahi hoga mujhse (I have hosted 15-16 seasons of the show, but I can't host the next season)." He added, "I am toh so happy ki aaj last day hai stage ka, I am waiting to lift hands and get done."

5. Salman Khan teases Abhishek Kumar for doing show with Samarth Jurel

The Bigg Boss 18 host was surprised to learn that Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are paired together in Laughter Chefs season 2. Salman asked, “Isme wo uske sath... Samarth ke sath hain? (He is with that one...Samarth?)" Vicky Jain laughed and nodded his head.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra also joined the Bigg Boss 18 finale to promote Laughter Chefs 2. Interestingly, all of them were a part of Bigg Boss season 17 except Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2.

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale took place on January 19. Vivian Dsena secured the second position and emerged as the first runner-up. Rajat Dalal got evicted at the third spot, while Avinash Mishra became the third finalist to walk out of the race. It was Eisha Singh who was the first to exit the house before making it to the top 5.

