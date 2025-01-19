Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Salman Khan teases Abhishek Kumar for doing LaughterChefs with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya's former boyfriend Samarth Jurel; LAUGH HARD
On the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra appeared to promote their upcoming show Laughter Chefs.
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale saw former contestants– Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and Elvish Yadav appearing on the stage to promote their upcoming show, LaughterChefs. The three stirred up a laughter riot along with host Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar also took the opportunity to tease Abhishek.
Also Read - Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Chum Darang is second finalist to get evicted; Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal become top 4
On the Bigg Boss 18 stage, Salman Khan joked that the channel continues to utilize its actors in every reality show. He was surprised to hear that Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are paired together in Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited. He asked, “Isme wo uske sath… Samarth ke sath hain? (He is with that one…Samarth?)" Vicky Jain laughed and nodded his head.
For the unversed, Samarth Jurel was Eisha Malviya's former boyfriend. Eisha was also in a relationship with Abhishek Kumar during their Udaariyaan days. They created a lot of chaos during their time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Upon Samarth's entry, Abhishek, who ended up as the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up, got into a physical fight with him.
In tonight's Grand Finale, Abhishek, Elvish, and Vicky also brought the contestants who were not noticed during their stints on the stage. As they got Nyra Banerji, they teased that Elvish would make a music video with him. They asked her to dance with Abhishek Kumar, and Salman Khan teased, "Abhishek, be careful with Nyra, don't cross any dayra." Elvish danced with Nyra, while Abhishek goot Chaahat Pandey on stage and matched steps with her.
Later, Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra also joined them, and they made Papri Chaat. They teased the Bigg Boss 18 finalists and made the food based on their qualities.
With Chum Darang and Eisha Malviya out of the race, the four contestants—Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena—are now battling for the coveted trophy. Tension and excitement continue to build as viewers eagerly await the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: ‘Agle season nahi hoga mujhse’, what made host Salman Khan say this on stage?