Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: ‘The most talented, the most beautiful, the most amazing person in this industry’, which actress is Salman Khan referring to?

Actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor graced the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale stage tonight to promote ehtir upcoming film Loveyapa. They entered the house to take out one of the finalists and give the top three of the season. As Salman Khan welcomed them, the superstar showered praises on the late actress Sridevi.

Welcoming Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Salman Khan said that the similarity between them is both of the actors’ parents are the host’s friends. He said, “Junaid, Aamir Khan ka son, and Khushi, Boney Kapoor’s daughter.” Then he added, “The most talented, the most beautiful, the most amazing person in this industry, your mom Sridevi, I used to love her.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan and the late actress, Sridevi worked together on a few projects, including Chandramukhi, and Chaand Kaa Tukdaa, among others. Loveyapa also marks Khushi Kapoor’s debut film, while Junaid made his debut in the 2024 film Maharaj. The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale also saw Aamir Khan and Salman Khan reunite on stage. Fans of the actors were delighted to see such a rare sight.

Junaid and Khushi took Avinash out of the house. Salman Khan praised the actor and said he has been the most 'active' contestant on the show, since the first day. Mishra said he wanted Vivian to win the show, but his gut said KKaran might bag the trophy.

With Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh out of the race, the final three contestants—Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal—are battling for the coveted trophy. Tension and excitement continue to build as viewers eagerly await the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

