Bigg Boss 18: Is Chaahat Pandey's mystery man a Gujarati? Here's why we think so

During the family week, a dramatic scene unfolded when Chaahat Pandey's mother entered the house and confronted Avinash Mishra for his demeaning remarks about the actress. She labeled him as a 'womanizer' and mentioned that Chaahat would marry only the man of her choosing. Not only this, but the actress's mom claimed that Pandey has no boyfriend, and since then, several speculations about her love life have stemmed. Avinash Mishra was also heard discussing the same.

In the latest episode, Salman Khan visibly teased Chaahat Pandey about her secret affair that contradicts her mother's recent 'no boyfriend' claim. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the Tiger 3 actor had an interaction with the housemates about the family week. He discussed how Pandey's mother would turn out to be a great contestant on the show and has the potential to win Bigg Boss.

Salman then asked the Nath actress, "Aapki shaadi kis se fix ki hai unhone (To whom your marriage has been fixed by your mom?)." The latter replied, "Abhi fix nahi ki hai, woh dhoondh rahi hai (My marriage has not been fixed yet but she has been looking for someone)." Listening to her reply, Khan recalled the statement Chaahat Pandey's mother said, which ultimately meant that the actress was so obedient that she would even marry a blind man if she wanted to.

To this, Pandey agreed, and Salman teased her, saying, "Su waat karu chhu? (What are you saying?)." The sudden switch from Hindi to Gujarati made her perplexed, and the other contestants also started teasing her. Things became more evident when Chaahat mentioned that she doesn't know Gujarati, and the Bigg Boss 18 host added that she would eventually learn.

So, the housemates started hooting, and the actress defended herself by claiming that they were all lying. Meanwhile, Rajat was heard saying, "Tabhi kehti hai Ahmedabad Milungi (That's why she says I will meet you in Ahmedabad)." Karan Veer Mehra added, "Chaahat ben, Gujarati Manus. Khub saras che." The actress kept requesting Salman Khan not to mention this matter as the housemates kept talking about it every time.

