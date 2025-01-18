Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh giving away her 30 percent earnings to secure place in finale? Here's TRUTH

Eisha Singh is currently seen in Bigg Boss 18 and is one of the finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show. After surviving through a rollercoaster journey of more than three months, Eisha emerged to be one of the finalists among all 23 contestants. Recently, a report claimed that the actress had a deal with the makers of the show wherein she paid 30 percent of her earnings to secure a spot in the finale. However, refusing this baseless allegation, Eisha's family and team have released an official statement revealing the truth.

The official statement of Eisha Singh's family read, "We as Eisha team and her family writing this to express my strong condemnation of the recent claims made by a media portal suggesting that Eisha Singh is giving away 30% of her earnings to secure a place in the Bigg Boss finale. Such allegations are not only unfounded but also incredibly disrespectful to the hard work and dedication that Eisha has put into her career over the years."

Further, in the statement, Eisha's team demonstrated how the actress has secured her place in the industry through her sheer perseverance, passion and talent. The team stated, "To suggest that she would resort to such desperate measures undermines all the effort she has invested in building her career."

The Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha's family also mentioned that this misinformation can tarnish Eisha's reputation that she has built after working tirelessly for years. "In conclusion, I urge everyone to be mindful of the impact of their words and to support Eisha Singh as she continues to shine in her career. Let us stand together against these baseless accusations and honor the dedication she has shown throughout her journey," the statement concluded.

In the Bigg Boss 18 house, Eisha formed a close bond with Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena. While her close relationship with Avinash became the talk of the town, her friendship with Vivian was admired. Eisha and Rajat's brother-sister bond was also loved by the audience.

For the uninformed, Eisha Singh is one of the top finalists of Bigg Boss 18. Along with Eisha, the other five finalists are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is on January 19 at 9:30 PM.

