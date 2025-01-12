Bigg Boss 18, Jan 12 Written Update: Avinash Mishra disapproves Chum Darang's intent towards Vivian Dsena during Ticket To Finale task; asks her to do THIS
In today's (January 12) episode, Avinash Mishra underlined how Chum Darang opted for a wrong tactic during the Ticket To Finale task. Read to know the details.
Bigg Boss 18 has begun dropping bombs ahead of the grand finale. From Chaahat Pandey's shocking elimination to giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode, which will have the media professionals ask the contestants heated questions, the makers are surely giving a dramatic touch. However, the moment that stole the spotlight in today's episode was when Avinash Mishra apparently accused Chum Darang of playing the woman card. He asked her to apologize to Vivian Dsena.
A task occurred wherein the contestants had to call the one whom they felt was spoiling BB's recipe and pour slime on him/her. When it was Avinash Mishra's turn, the Nath actor called Chum Darang and mentioned that earlier, she was good and genuine.
Elaborating more, he stated, "Chum se kabhi expected nahi tha ki woh kabhi bhi iss tareeke se karegi ki task ko jeetne ke liye ek galat raasta apnayegi. Saamne insaan ko bolenge ki ek ladki ke saath aisa karo haalanki sab se strong ladki hai physically when it comes to Bigg Boss contestants. Salman sir ne bhi prove kar diya ki camera pe teeno ne yeh cheez boli. Toh yeh jo achanak se flip maara hai, yeh Bigg Boss ki recipe mein fit nahi baithta hai."
"(It was never expected from Chum that she would ever adopt a wrong way to win the task. You told the person in front of you to do this with a girl, although she is the strongest girl physically when it comes to Bigg Boss contestants. Salman Khan also proved that these three said those things on camera. So, this sudden flip does not fit Bigg Boss' recipe)."
Lastly, Avinash remarked, "You should be real. I think you should be sorry to him (Vivian Dsena) and to all the people in India ki aapne yeh cheez use kiya (that used this tactic)." Mishra poured the slime on Chum, thereby completing the task.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Jan 12 Written Update: Salman Khan announces Shreyas Iyer's appointment as Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025