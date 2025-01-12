Bigg Boss 18, Jan 12 Written Update: Salman Khan announces Shreyas Iyer's appointment as Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025
In today's (January 12) episode, Shreyas Iyer was unveiled as Punjab Kings captain by host Salman Khan for the forthcoming IPL season. Read to know more details.
Bigg Boss 18's finale is nearing and the ardent viewers can't keep calm. Today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode featured several special guests. Apart from Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah gracing the show to promote Laughter Chefs season 2, cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, and Shreya Iyer also joined Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 18 stage. The trio talked to the Sikandar actor about Punjab Kings, and the latter made an exciting announcement.
Salman Khan announced Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the Punjab Kings. Undoubtedly, the IPL team opted for a unique way to announce their new captain. Well, even before the announcement, the chances for Iyer to be titled as the skipper of the team were high. The Mumbai cricketer was acquired for Rs 26.75 crore during the IPL Mega Auction 2025, making him one of the top buys of the season. Last season, Shreyas led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title.
Besides him, Punjab Kings picked Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore, while the franchise retained batter Shashank Singh for Rs 5.5 crore.
Post the announcement, the team of PBKS shared a post on their official social media handles. The 30-year-old expressed gratitude to the Punjab Kings management, saying, "I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."
Take a look at the post here:
The cricketers also stepped inside the controversial house and played underarm cricket with the contestants. While Shreyas, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal formed a team, Karan Veer Mehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shashank Singh formed another. Avinash Mishra was seen doing commentary by mimicking popular Bollywood characters and personalities.
During their interaction with host Salman Khan, Shashank and Shreyas expressed their admiration for the actor. The Dabangg host extended best wishes to them and the team.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Krushna Abhishek calls himself 'nepo kid' as he joins Salman Khan on stage; says 'Kaam ho yaa na ho...'