Bigg Boss 18, Jan 13 Written Update: Guilt or strategy? Vivian Dsena reveals intent behind sacrificing Ticket To Finale for Chum Darang
In today’s (January 13, 2025) episode, Vivian Dsena addressed media queries about giving away the Time God title and finale ticket to Chum Darang. Read to know his response.
High-voltage drama alert! The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 had the media grilling the contestants by questioning them about their gameplay, alliances, and personalities. Vivian Dsena was one of the contestants with whom journalists confronted the most. Many media professionals inquired why he gave the Ticket To Finale to Chum Darang. They also questioned if his actions were a part of the strategy. Here's what he replied.
When a journalist inquired Vivian Dsena if he would be able to win the show with such an attitude, the Madhubala actor said, "Bahar ke log mujh se kya expect karte hain aur main iss ghar mein har situation se guzarne ke baad kaise react karta hun, isme bahut fark hai.
(There is a lot of difference between what people outside expect from me and how I react after going through every situation in this house)."
He added, "Rahi baat Ticket to Finale wale task ki toh usme situation aisi hogayi thi ki although maine pure task mein Chum se kaha tha ki please uth jao but fir bhi mujhe guilty feel ho raha tha ki meri wajah se chot pahunch rahi hai. Isiliye maine woh Ticket to Finale yaa Time God ki position Chum ko dedi
(As far as the Ticket To Finale task is concerned, the situation was such that although I had told Chum throughout the task to please get up, I still felt guilty that she was getting hurt because of me. That is why I gave it or the position of Time God to Chum). Only out of guilt."
Take a look at one of the promos here:
Further, when the media stated how audiences expected him to be a strong personality, but he did not come out strong and let down fans' expectations, Dsena replied, "I did what I felt was right."
As of now, all seven contestants, i.e., Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra, are nominated.
