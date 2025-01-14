Bigg Boss 18, Jan 13 Written Update: Vivian Dsena addresses media's query about not confronting Kamya Panjabi for her feedback about him; 'I choose...'
In today's (Jan 13, 2025) episode, Vivian Dsena opened up about why he complained about Kamya Panjabi after she went and not on her face.
During one of the episodes, Kamya Panjabi made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18 and gave a reality check to Vivian Dsena. The actress confronted him for his weak gameplay and called it 'thanda.' Later, Vivian seemed disappointed with her opinion and disapproved of her feedback, but his reaction surfaced after she went. Addressing the same in today's episode, one of the media professionals questioned the Madhubala actor, asking why he did not confront her.
When the Sirf Tum actor was asked why he doesn't confront people, Vivian Dsena said, "Pehli baat toh yeh completely meri personal choice hai ki mujhe kahan bolna chahiye kahan nahi bolna chahiye. Aur main waise bhi conflict se dur rehne wala insaan hun. Woh meri personality hai
(First of all, it is completely my personal choice as to where I should speak and where I should not. And anyway, I am a person who stays away from conflict. That is my personality)."
Talking about the Kamya Panjabi angle, he stated, "Agar koi yeh chaahta hai ki mujhe yeh opinion yahan deni chahiye thi toh woh usko lagta hai deni chahiye thi. Jab woh iss ghar mein thi unhone apni opinion di hogi. Maine toh kabhi nahi bola. Har ek ki personality hoti hai plus woh guest banke aayi thi. Munh pe baat jahan mujhe lagta hai main karta hun, jahan mujhe lagta hai nahi react karna chahiye main nahi bola. I choose silence."
(If someone wants me to give my opinion here, then it is their take. When she was in this house, she must have given her opinion. I never said anything. Everyone has their own personality, and she came as a guest. Wherever I feel, I speak on the face, and when I feel I should not react, I choose silence).
For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025.
