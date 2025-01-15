Bigg Boss 18, Jan 14 Written Update: Avinash Mishra doubts media's intentions as they question Vivian Dsena; says '...woh PR wala'
In today's (Jan 14, 2025) episode, Avinash Mishra seemed disappointed by the media's question about Vivian Dsena. Here's how he reacted.
In today's episode (January 14, 2025), media professionals continued to grill contestants for their gameplay and contributions. After the segment wrapped up, Avinash Mishra seemed frustrated at the reporters' questions directed toward him and Vivian Dsena. While talking to the latter, the Nath actor hit back at the journalists for questioning Dsena's act of giving away the Ticket To Finale to Chum Darang. He also stressed that he, Vivian, and Eisha Singh appeared negative.
In the kitchen area, Avinash Mishra told the Madhubala actor, "Jis baat pe Weekend pe Bigg Boss ki team ne Salman Khan ko poore achhe se explain kar diya, Salman sir ne humko bata diya ki kya tha. Yeh poori ki poori team aake uska opposite bol rahi hai jo ki already clear ho chuka hai ki on camera tum log (Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar) kya kiye ho."
(The matter which the Bigg Boss team explained very well to Salman Khan over the weekend; Salman sir told us what had happened. This whole team is coming and saying the opposite of that, which is already clear what these people (Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar) have done on camera).
Avinash seemed furious at the media and questioned why the reporters dug out the past incidents. After one point, the actor said he didn't argue and agreed to their narratives. He told Vivian Dsena, "Baat yeh hai ki sabne woh wala package le liya woh PR wala (The thing is that everybody took that PR package)."
Well, during the media press conference segment, one of the reporters asked Karan to express his thoughts on the reports about his team setting narratives against Vivian by means of paid media. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner joked that he doesn't have money to form a team.
