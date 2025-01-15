Bigg Boss 18, Jan 14 Written Update: Did Karan Veer Mehra just touch Vivian Dsena's feet? Former claims 'Hum jo mard hote hain...'
In today's (Jan 14, 2025) episode, the media questioned Karan Veer Mehra for bringing up Nouran Aly after Vivian Dsena hurt Chum Darang during a task.
The media special segment continued in today's episode as well. There comes an instance when the media professionals highlight how wrong it was for Karan Veer Mehra to mention Nouran Aly after the Ticket To Finale task—seeing Vivian Dsena paying aggressively against Chum Darang, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner asked if the Madhubala actor would have played in the same manner if Nouran had been there. Addressing the same, Karan apologized.
When the reporters stress upon the above-mentioned incident, Vivian Dsena says that the way Karan Veer Mehra goes personal by talking about his fatherhood and family is not necessary. To this, the Pavitra Rishta actor states, "Nahi bhai. Hum jo mard hote hain humara emotional quotient bahut kam hota hai (No brother. We men have very low emotional quotient)."
Dsena comments that his emotional quotient is high, and in response, Mehra touches his feet. The latter elaborates further, "Mera emotional quotient kam hai isiliye main shayad iss se jyada connect karta hun (My emotional quotient is low, so I probably connect with him more)." However, he apologizes for taking Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly's name.
It was during the Ticket To Finale task that the Sirf Tum actor adopted an aggressive gameplay that led Chum to get injured. Later, he gave the Time God position to the Badhaai Do actress and said that he was guilty of hurting her. However, the latter didn't accept the title.
For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. For the mid-week eviction, all 7 contestants, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal, are nominated. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show started premiering on October 6, 2024.
