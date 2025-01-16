Bigg Boss 18, Jan 15 Written Update: From Karan Veer Mehra to Vivian Dsena and others, finalists announced

In today's episode, the renowned set designer Omung Kumar entered the Bigg Boss 18 house and engaged warmly with the contestants. He opened up about what it takes to design the set. With a hint of humor, he expressed his discomfort at moments when the housemates carelessly threw items around or mishandled the space that had been beautifully crafted for them. Later, the Bigg Boss 18 finalists were announced.

After Omung Kumar graced the house, he handed over a letter to each of the contestants. The letters were special and held immense value for them as they were from their family members and loved ones. While Eisha Singh got emotional upon reading her mom's note, Vivian Dsena couldn't help but get teary-eyed upon learning about his wife being proud of him.

Karan Veer Mehra, who claimed that he doesn't cry, also had tears in his eyes when Omung gave out his mom's letter to him. Avinash Mishra was overwhelmed with his parents' admiration for him, and Rajat Dalal melted when his mother addressed him as 'gullu' in the note.

Lastly, when Shilpa Shirodkar read out her husband's note and later learned about her eviction, the actress expressed gratitude to Bigg Boss for the opportunity. She thanked Karan and Chum for being their constant supporters. The Madhubala actor also cried and hugged her warmly. Her eviction came as a shock to everyone, and the Badhaai Do actress couldn't help but feel devastated.

After Shilpa walked out of the house, the finalists were announced. The master of the house said, "Bigg Boss 18 ke finale mein jaane wale sadasya hain Delhi se Karan, Ujjain se Vivian, Bhopal se Eisha, Faridabad se Rajat, Raipur se Avinash, aur Pasighat se Chum (The members going to the finale of Bigg Boss 18 are Karan from Delhi, Vivian from Ujjain, Eisha from Bhopal, Rajat from Faridabad, Avinash from Raipur, and Chum from Pasighat)."

