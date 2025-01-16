Bigg Boss 18, Jan 15 Written Update: Shilpa Shirodkar evicted ahead of finale; Vivian Dsena gets emotional while Karan Veer Mehra gives her gold medal

Today's episode started with Omung Kumar entering the Bigg Boss 18 house. He talked to the contestants about what it takes to design a set and light-heartedly mentioned that he felt uneasy when housemates threw things or mistreated the house. He asked each contender to show him their favorite corner of the Bigg Boss 18 house. However, the highlight of the episode was Shilpa Shirodkar's eviction, which came as an unexpected twist.

Upon talking with the contestants, Omung asked them to show him their favorite spots in the house, but no one knew what was coming. It was Eisha Singh who first took him to the sit-out corner of the house, which she considered special, and got emotional after she received a letter from her mother. Avinash took Kumar inside the jail and was overwhelmed by his parents' note.

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra couldn't help but get emotional reading their wife and mother's letters, respectively. While the former's spouse mentioned that she and their daughters were proud of him, Karan's mom praised the Pavitra Rishta actor for his game.

Tears rolled down Chum Darang's cheeks as she read out her sister's heartfelt words. Rajat Dalal controlled his emotions, reading how his mother called him not only her son but the nation's son. Lastly, Omung Kumar handed over Shilpa Shirodkar's husband's letter to her. Further, he also handed out a note from Bigg Boss that informed the actress of her eviction.

Advertisement

After the housemates learned about her exiting the house, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang got emotional. Shilpa's eviction seemingly reunited her with her two 'sons' of the house. The Madhubala actor cried inconsolably and hugged her tightly. Karan gifted her a gold medal, while Chum was devastated by the news of her eviction.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Why did Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra burst into tears despite being in finale week?