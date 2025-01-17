Bigg Boss 18, Jan 16 Written Update: Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh feel over the moon as they relive their journey

Bigg Boss 18's finale is just a couple of days away. Fans are highly eager to see who among the six finalists will lift the trophy. In today's episode, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra got emotional as they relived their favorite moments and watched their journey videos. They also extended gratitude to Bigg Boss for giving them the opportunity and thanked their fans for their immense love and constant support.

Avinash Mishra received a grand welcome from his fans in the garden area and couldn't control but showcase his excitement. With him entered a wave of enthusiasm into the premises. The actor overwhelmingly watched his journey video, in which Bigg Boss mentioned how the contestants decided to evict him in the initial days by calling him the villain of the house.

Besides his friendship with Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena, the journey video also brought our attention to his well-toned body and muscular arms. After the clip ended, Mishra removed his shirt, flaunting his abs.

It was Karan Veer Mehra who went to the garden area after him. Watching his journey video, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner got teary-eyed. The clip gave a glimpse of his romantic angle with Chum Darang, evolving friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar, and bittersweet bond with Vivian Dsena. Karan thanked Bigg Boss for giving him a priceless experience and his admirers for showering love on him.

Lastly, fans welcomed Eisha Singh wholeheartedly in the garden area. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she watched her journey video, which showed her friendship with Alice, Avinash, and Vivian. The actress was elated to witness her cute and light-hearted moments with the Nath actor.

Reacting to her mother entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Eisha said, "I love you, mumma." In the end, the Sirf Tum actress stated that the show would always hold a special place in her heart.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 18 finale will take place on January 19, 2025. The finalists are Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh.

