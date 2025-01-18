Bigg Boss 18, Jan 17 Written Update: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Chum Darang feel ecstatic as they relive their journey
In today's (Jan 17, 2025) episode, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang felt elated as they watched their journey videos.
Bigg Boss 18's grand finale is only two days away. The journey of almost three months filled with controversies, fights, and physical altercations will soon come to an end. In today's episode (January 17), Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang got emotional as they revisited their journey in the show. They relived their favorite moments and expressed gratitude to Bigg Boss for giving them the opportunity to be featured in the show.
Vivian Dsena's journey video was all about his ever-changing dynamics with Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar. However, the highlight of the clip turned out to be his close bond with Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik. From cordial equation with Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal, his overall journey seemed to be nothing short of a roller coaster ride of emotions.
The Sirf Tum actor thanked his fans for showering love on him. Next came Rajat Dalal in the garden area, whose journey video consisted of his strong dynamics with Sara and Arfeen Khan. In addition to this, the clip highlighted all his 'samikaran' and showed how emotional he got when his mother entered the Bigg Boss 18 house during the family week.
Lastly, the audience cheered for Chum Darang. Bigg Boss mentioned how the Badhaai Do actress' dreams made her shine in showbiz and earned her a respectable position among the other stars. Whether it was her romantic angle with Karan Veer Mehra or her unbreakable bond with Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika, Chum's journey video showcased her aggressive, cute, and sweet side.
For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 finale is all set to take place on January 19, 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is expected to deliver a power-packed conclusion to the viewers.
So far, the contestants who have been evicted are Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, Hema Sharma, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Nyraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra.
