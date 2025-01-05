Bigg Boss 18, Jan 5 Written Update: Salman Khan reacts after Shilpa Shirodkar calls out Kashish Kapoor's disrespectful behavior towards him

Bigg Boss 18 will soon get its winner. During today's episode, host Salman Khan mentioned that the grand finale will take place on January 19, 2024. Another highlight from the episode was when Shilpa Shirodkar called out Kashish Kapoor for her disrespectful behavior towards Salman during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It was during the task that Shilpa highlighted it, and the Sikandar actor also reacted.

During a task wherein the contestants had to burn the cutouts of the one whom they felt they would take revenge on about something, Shilpa Shirodkar showed up and threw Kashish Kapoor's cutout into the fire pit. Justifying her action, she said, "The way she spoke to you was very very disrespectful."

The Bigg Boss 18 host remarked, "It's their opinion. So, it's alright." Shirodkar added, "Yeah, but it's not acceptable to me."

During the same task, the Splitsvilla X5 fame threw Shilpa and Karan's cutout into the fire pit. Talking about the former, she mentioned, "Humesha yeh kehti hain ki main kaafi badi hun aur mere paas tazurba hai. Kal unhone mere se baat ki aur maine bola ki mujhe unka behavior off laga toh unhone bola ki main aapko ignore kar rahi thi. Toh agar aap itne mature ho toh ignorance is not something jo main aapse umeed karungi."

"(She always says that I am old and I have experience. Yesterday, she talked to me, and I told her that I found her behavior off, and then she said she was ignoring me. So, if you are so mature, then ignorance is not something that I will expect from you)."

Well, in the last segment of today's episode, Kashish Kapoor was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house. The remaining contestants are Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Chaahat Pandey.

