Bigg Boss 18, Jan 5 Written Update: Why did Vivian Dsena not find Kamya Panjabi's feedback justified?

From Kashish Kapoor's elimination from Bigg Boss 18 to the grand finale scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025, today's episode had several highlight moments. One of them was Kamya Panjabi's special appearance alongside Salman Khan on the stage. She gave Vivian Dsena feedback about his game and mentioned that he had not been showcasing his true side to the viewers. However, the Madhubala actor disapproved of her opinions.

After the former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi made an entry on the show, she told Vivian Dsena, "Kuchh nahi kiya. Itne saalon se bula rahe the nahi aa raha tha, iss saal bhi nahi aata. Laadla hai, tera apna office hai yeh, tera home ground hai. Fir toh khul ke aana chahiye tha. Chaude mein ladna chahiye tha."

"(You did nothing. The makers were calling you for so many years, but you were not coming. You should not have come this year also. You are the channel's favorite; this is your office, and this is your home ground. You should have played the game more openly and confidently)."

Later, Chaahat Pandey went to the Sirf Tum actor and told him that she feels the one who remains pure at heart gets emotionally manipulated. She added that Dsena had never been fake and remained true to his friends, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

Further, talking about what Kamya told him, Vivian explained, "Kamya ka kehna tha ki yeh woh Vivian nahi hai jise main jaanti hun toh tum mujhe sirf workspace pe jaanti thi na. Yahan pe aane ke baad mein kisi aur cheez ka evaluation, kisi aur cheez se karna toh Kamya ka bolna mujhe bilkul sahi nahi laga. Jis din Kamya se milunga, baithunga, baat karunga."

"(Kamya said that this is not the Vivian whom I know. You (Kamya) have only known at the workspace. After coming here, evaluating two different aspects is not justified. So, Kamya's opinion did not seem right at all. The day I meet Kamya, I will sit and talk to her)."

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 18 started on October 6, 2024.

