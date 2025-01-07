Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi hits back at Vivian Dsena’s recent remark about becoming better version of himself, ‘If you think you have…’
Kamya Panjabi took a dig at Vivian Dsena's recent remarks on their strained friendship and his better personality. Read her thoughts inside.
In the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 18, viewers saw Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh dealing with the aftermath of the Weekend Ka Vaar. Dsena’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Kamya Panjabi entered the house and warned him about Mishra’s friendship. Now, the actress has expressed what she feels about Vivian’s reaction.
On January 6, Kamya Panjabi posted a tweet that reads, “Haha arre i was there na, standing right in front of you mujhe muh par bole dete yahi sab, par nahi bole paaye… jahan khelni chahiye wahin khelo game pyaare #BiggBoss18.”
For the unversed, Vivian Dsena was heard telling Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh about his strained relationship with Kamya Panjabi.
In another tweet, Panjabi, who is a former Bigg Boss contestant, wrote, “Ur thoughts n comments define ur true personality n if u think u have transformed into a better being, pls get a reality check on this reality show n wakeup 4 the remaining days! Standup 4 urself.Apne aapke liye ladhna does not mean chikna chillana ya kisika sarr phodna!Goodluck.”
In the same conversation with Eisha and Avinash, Vivian shared that he was a rebellious person who tore contracts and shouted. However, it took him conscious action to work on himself and become a better version of himself. He wouldn’t change his nature and behavior to return to that version of himself.
In another tweet, Kamya called Avinash Mishra a ‘mastermind’ and wrote, “Welldone #AvinashMishra Jeet jaa.. haq se #MasterMind #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV.”
Before Kamya, it was Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, who warned him of Avinash’s game strategy. She stated that open enemies are better than enemies disguised as friends. In the last few days, the three Bigg Boss 18 contestants– Eisha, Avinash, and Vivian, sat together to discuss their equation and bond.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar cries after Karan Veer Mehra says, ‘Mein ye dama dol wali friendship...’; find out why he reacted