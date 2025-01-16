Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi says 'rula diya' reacting to Shilpa Shirodkar's eviction ahead of grand finale; writes 'Aise alvida...'

Bigg Boss 18 is gradually inching towards the grand finale. Shilpa Shirodkar was evicted ahead of the finale in the latest episode. Her eviction came as a shock to the housemates, and the actress expressed gratitude to Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang for being her constant supporters. Reacting to her journey and eviction, Kamya Panjabi shared a note that grabbed netizens' attention.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "Aise alvida toh aaj tak kisiko nahi kaha Bigg Boss… rula diya #Shilpa ji (heart emoji). Lots of love and positivity to you (heart hands emoji) #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV (Bigg Boss, you have never said goodbye to anyone like this till now… you made me cry)."

Take a look at the note here:

A few days ago, Kamya Panjabi made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 18 to give Vivian Dsena a reality check about his game. The actress called his stint "thanda" and mentioned that he should not have participated in the show this year either after rejecting the offer for many years. However, the Madhubala actor disapproved of her feedback, stating that she only knew him in a professional capacity.

Talking about Shilpa Shirodkar's eviction, Chum Darang was devastated to hear about her exit from the house. Karan Veer Mehra gave Shilpa a gold medal, while Vivian hugged her warmly and cried inconsolably. Later, the master of the house announced the finalists of Bigg Boss 18 .

The grand finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. The episode can be watched on both JioCinema and Colors TV. However, in the case of JioCinema, a premium subscription is required. Unlike previous seasons, this time Bigg Boss 18 has six finalists.

