Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi says ‘This 50/50 days ka drama is boring’ after Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar’s recent rift
Kamya Panjabi shared a tweet calling Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar's '50/50 days' drama boring. Read her tweet below.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi is not only actively watching Bigg Boss 18, but is also sharing her thoughts on the contestants’ game strategy and bonds. After Karan Veer Mehra brought up Shilpa Shirodkar’s comment about dividing her days between him and Vivian Dsena, Kamya shared her thoughts on why this angle has become boring now.
This morning (January 8), Kamya Panjabi posted on X, “This 50/50 days ka drama is boring to the core.. band kar doh ab. Loved the way #Karanveer stood up for himself. Morning dance ki toh kya baat #ChumVeer. Wasnt #Eisha counting too? Hmmmm khel rahe ho #BiggBoss aap hi #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV”
Read Kamya Panjabi’s tweet below:
To provide context, Shilpa Shirodkar recently apologized to Vivian Dsena for hurting him. Karan Veer Mehra confronted her on why she was apologizing. The actress clarified that she apologized for hurting Vivian’s feelings, but she is not sorry for her actions, i.e., dividing days inside the house between Vivian and Karan.
Vivian replied that he didn’t need to accept ‘farzi’ sorry from the actress. He stated, “Apna sorry aur chhora apne paas rakho. (Keep your sorry and your guy with yourself).” What followed was an argument between Karan and Shilpa that resulted in the latter crying.
Karan said that he has learned his lesson and won’t let anyone take him for granted. Shilpa also stated in front of everyone that Karan is her priority and will be till the end of the show.
On the other hand, Kamya Panjabi appeared on Bigg Boss 18 over the Weekend Ka Vaar to give the Madhubala actor a reality check. She warned him of his connection with Avinash Mishra, after which the two sat down to talk about their loyalty.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, January 7: Karan Veer Mehra says THESE YouTubers are rooting for Rajat Dalal