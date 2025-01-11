Bigg Boss 18: Kishwer Merchant says ‘bigboss unke pocket mein hain’ about these two contestants; read tweet

In the Bigg Boss 18 house, the recent Ticket to Finale task created a lot of chaos that also brought out differences between the close bonds. Meanwhile, actress Kishwer Merchant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh for the recent nomination task and showed her support for Chum Darang for the Ticket to Finale task.

In her latest tweet, Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Avinash Ko lagta hai yeh bigboss ka bada bhai hai .. maybe he is, every Saturday uski image building Hoti hai.”

In another post, she wrote that Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra boss around everyone because they know Bigg Boss is on their side. She also thinks Bigg Boss was biased in the nomination task since Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey were eliminated for not following the rules. However, at the same time, Kishwer as well as netizens also pointed out that Eisha broke the rule too as she was also keeping count of the time while sitting in the back seat.

Her tweet reads, “Yeh Avinash and Eisha itni Akkad mien baat karte hai about everyone only coz bigboss unke pocket mien hain , Varna why would the makers not expose Eisha when she was counting too in the nomination task .. why would they justify all Avinash's mistakes in the Saturday episode?”

Further, talking about the recent fight inside the house about Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena’s game, Kishwer wrote that Avinash would have reacted how Karan Veer Mehra reacted if it was Eisha in Chum’s place.

“We all know how Avinash and Eisha would have reacted agar chum ki jagah Eisha kal Hoti in the task and Vivian ki jagah Mehra #BigBoss18,” wrote Merchant.

Talking about Bigg Boss 18, in the latest episode, Shrutika Arjun got eliminated after cooking so close to the Grand Finale. Besides her, Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey were also nominated.

