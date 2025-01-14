Bigg Boss 18: Kishwer Merchant says 'maza aa gaya' after watching Avinash Mishra getting 'insecure'; writes 'One hour ke episode mein...'
Kishwer Merchant has been an ardent follower of BB. This time, she expressed her thoughts on Avinash Mishra's presence during the media special segment inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.
Bigg Boss 18's latest episode had the media grilling contestants about their gameplay, personalities, alliances, and strategies. While most of the journalists confronted Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Karan Veer Mehra, a few queries were also addressed by Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. Reacting to the media special segment, Kishwer Merchant posted a note calling Avinash 'insecure.' The actress stated that the Nath actor did not get the opportunity to speak.
Kishwer Merchant, who is not only a former contestant of Bigg Boss but also an ardent viewer of the show, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and took a dig at Avinash Mishra. She wrote, "Bigboss maza aa Gaya, Avinash ke chehre par insecurity dekhkar, one hour ke episode mien he spoke for not even 5 mins (laughing out loud emojis)."
"(Bigg Boss it was fun seeing the insecurity on Avinash's face. In a one-hour episode, he did not speak for even 5 minutes)."
Take a look at the note here:
In one of the promos released by the makers, a reporter was seen questioning Avinash, "Shuruaat mein jab aap aaye the, aap fire lage the. Aap toh fuski bomb nikle. Aapka game bas Avinash aur Eisha ke ird gird hi raha hai (Initially, you were on fire. But you turned out to be quite disappointing. Your game revolves around Vivian and Eisha)." To this, a confident Avinash replies, “Accepted, we will see on the finale.”
In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra as the nominated contestants for eviction. The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. In the coming days, the show will get its top 5 finalists.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Kishwer Merchant says ‘bigboss unke pocket mein hain’ about these two contestants; read tweet