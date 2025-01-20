Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Do you think Karanveer Mehra was the deserving winner of this season? VOTE

After spending more than 100 days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, the journey of the contestants has come to an end on January 19 (Sunday). Actor Karanveer Mehra lifted the winner's trophy with Vivian Dsena securing the runner-up position. While celebrities, former Bigg Boss contestants, and viewers are happy with this season's result, it seems a section of the netizens are disappointed and feel Karan didn't deserve to win.

Along with Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, influencer Rajat Dalal was also in the top three. Because of the massive support and fans rallying behind Rajat, contestants as well as his fans were confident of his win. On the other hand, many viewers were rooting for Vivian. Netizens took to social media to express that the makers were biased this season.

We are conducting a poll to ask the readers for their opinion on whether they think Karanveer Mehra is the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 18. Vote below:

Talking about his stint inside the show, Karanveer Mehra was one of the most talked about contestants, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 18 house. It was immediately after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win that the actor participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show. His colleagues, Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shinde, Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Panjabi, and many others from the industry were rooting for him to win the trophy.

Inside the house, Karan was closest to Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang. The actor has often been criticized for his below-the-belt remarks, for trying to set a narrative and not confronting people and situations. He earned the title of 'mitti ka tel'. Despite everything, he entertained, spoke whenever necessary and stood by his friends, and also made it 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show'.

