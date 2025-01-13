Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Karan, Rajat, Chum, Shilpa, Avinash, Vivian and Eisha - Which of these contestants will reach the top five? VOTE

Bigg Boss 18 is only a week away from the Grand Finale and with Chaahat Pandey's elimination, currently, seven contestants are locked inside the house. While everyone is eyeing the trophy and wants to make it to the top five, two contestants will have to say goodbye before the finale night. Ahead of the Grand Finale week, we are conducting a poll to ask viewers for their opinion on who will make it to the top five.

The current Bigg Boss 18 contestants include Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. Vote for the contestant who you think will be in the top 5.

Which contestants will be in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 18?

Talking about Bigg Boss 18's top seven contestants, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are shipped as a couple, and so are Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. Their hashtags, AviSha and ChumVeer, trend on social media as their fans root for them. Both pairs of lovebirds have expressed their liking toward each other. However, viewers will understand if things are serious between them once they come out of the house.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shirodkar is part of Karan and Chum's group, while Vivian Dsena is in Avinash and Eisha's group. Vivian also shared a close bond with Shilpa, but their relationship couldn't last the test of time inside the house. Shilpa has often been questioned over her loyalty to Karan and Vivian. And it was only in the final days that she stated that Karan was her priority.

Rajat Dalal is the only one left in the house who doesn't have any members of his group with him.

Meanwhile, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Chaahat Pandey was eliminated and in the previous week, Shrutika Arjun's journey ended.

