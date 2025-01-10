Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang or Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh; who is your favorite BB couple? VOTE

With lots of drama, challenging tasks, and ever-changing dynamics, Bigg Boss 18 has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens. While the verbal fights and physical altercations have already created controversies, there's another side of the show as well: Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's close friendship and Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh's special bond. So, Pinkvilla brings you a poll that gives you an opportunity to vote for your favorite Bigg Boss couple.

Talking about Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, the two have often been captured doing fun activities together. From teasing and making fun of each other to extending support during tasks, the duo has always stood strong. During one of the episodes, Salman Khan teased Karan by telling Chum Darang that the latter had given several hints, but she was ignoring them purposefully.

Another incident that captured attention was when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner adorably remarked, "Sabse love karta hu, Chum se thoda zyada karta hu (I love everyone, but I love Chum a bit more)." Well, fans fondly call them 'ChumVeer,' and several edited videos of them have taken the internet by storm.

Coming to Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, they have mentioned being 'very good friends.' Time and again, the Sirf Tum actress has mentioned that she likes him but not romantically. However, despite such confessions, the duo often engage in light-hearted conversation, visibly hinting that they are more than friends.

Advertisement

Fans refer to them as 'AviSha' and love their bond. In one of the episodes, the Nath actor flirted with her, saying that he was trying to impress her with his positivity.

Who is your favorite BB couple? Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh

The results will be out on Sunday, January 12. So, till then, share this poll with BB fans and ask them to vote!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Eviction Poll Result: Among Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun, audience wants THIS contestant eliminated