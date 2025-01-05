Bigg Boss 18 POLL RESULT: Among Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and other housemates, netizens believe THIS contestant deserves to win

Bigg Boss 18 has kept the audience hooked owing to its dramatic nomination tasks and the ever-changing dynamics of the contestants. The show premiered on October 6, 2024, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll that allowed readers to vote for their favorite contestants among the top 10 whom they thought deserved to be a winner. As soon as the poll went live, numerous responses flooded in. And now the verdict is finally out. So, let us dive in.

According to the poll result, most readers voted for Vivian Dsena, thereby announcing that the Madhubala actor deserves the most to lift the trophy for Bigg Boss 18. He received 60% of the votes, securing the top position. Lately, he has been schooled for not being active in the game. His wife, Nouran Aly, made a special appearance during the family week. She gave him a reality check, saying that if Vivian had not listened to Avinash Mishra, his game would have been more interesting.

Karan Veer Mehra stands in the second position. As per the final tally, 33% of readers think that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner deserves to lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. Talking about the remaining contenders, Rajat Dalal garnered 5% of the votes while others, including Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, and Kashish Kapoor, had 1% of the votes each.

Take a look at the results here:

The Salman Khan-hosted show is slowly approaching its grand finale, and the housemates have started redefining their game strategy. However, what has not changed is heated debates, genuine friendships, and heartfelt connections.

So far, Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Arfeen Khan, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Nyrraa Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Sara Arfeen Khan, Aditi Mistry, Digvijay Rathee, Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose have been evicted.

