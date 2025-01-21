Bigg Boss 18 POLL Result: Did Karan Veer Mehra deserve to win? Netizens' answer will SHOCK you

Bigg Boss Season 18 has finally concluded. Now, the contestant who lifted the trophy of the controversial reality show is Karan Veer Mehra. Karan, who was called out in the initial six weeks of the show for his poor performance, was later applauded for taking a stand in the house and for his contribution. After surviving 105 days inside Bigg Boss 18 house, the actor finally won the season. After his much-anticipated victory, Pinkvilla conducted a poll.

Pinkvilla recently did a poll asking the audience to share their opinions on Karan Veer Mehra's victory in Bigg Boss 18. Fans were asked to vote "yes" if they believed he deserved to win the season or "no" if they thought he was not the right contestant for the title. The poll results are now out: while 50% of the audience felt Karan Veer was a deserving winner, 51% believed he was not.

This indicates that a majority of people think the actor should not have been declared the winner and that another contestant might have been more deserving.

Take a look at the poll result here-

In Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra faced criticism for the first six weeks for not expressing his opinions and for not participating actively in the game. He soon stepped up and became vocal about his thoughts and opinions. While his troubled friendship with Vivian Dsena received immense attention on the show, it was his closeness with Chum Darang that caught everyone's eye. Fans loved their close bond and #ChumVeer was all over the internet.

On the show, Karan Veer's vulnerable side was also seen when he broke down several times recalling his personal life challenges, broken marriage and more. His bond with Shilpa Shirodkar was also one of the highlights of the season.

Not only did Karan Veer Mehra lift the trophy of the season, the actor also won a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh cash prize. The six finalists of Bigg Boss 18 were Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal. While Karan Veer won, Vivian emerged as the first runner-up.

