Bigg Boss 18 POLL RESULT: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang or Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh; who was voted as the favorite couple? Find out

Bigg Boss 18's grand finale is only a week away. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show has been full of drama and emotion since its inception. Recently, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking the readers to vote for their favorite Bigg Boss 18 couple: Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh or Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang. After the poll went live, many netizens participated and voted. And now, the verdict is out.

According to the poll results, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang took the title of the most favorite Bigg Boss 18 couple. With 72% votes, 'ChumVeer' secured the first position, and that too with a huge margin. The two have often been captured doing fun activities together. From teasing and making fun of each other to extending support during tasks, the duo has always stood strong.

In one of the episodes, Karan and Chum went inside the bathroom for cleaning and later, the actress stated that she kissed him on his cheeks. They were cleaning the bathroom together, and as soon as the door closed, Chum was heard saying, "Why have the makers switched off the exhaust fan?" Karan Veer then replied, "Pata nahi (I don't know)."

Coming to Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, fans adorably refer to them as 'AviSha.' In the Pinkvilla poll, the duo received 29% of the votes, thereby becoming the second favorite Bigg Boss 18 couple. Although the duo has always stated that they are only friends, their interactions and light-hearted conversations hint that they are more than friends. A few instances have occurred inside the house when Eisha and Avinash have been seen flirting with each other too.

Take a look at the poll results here:

