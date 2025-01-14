Bigg Boss 18 Poll Result: Who will be in the top five? THIS contestant leads and it’s not Vivian Dsena

As Bigg Boss 18 inches closer to its much-awaited grand finale, fans are speculating which contestants will make it to the top 5. To understand the public sentiment, we conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for their favorite contestants among the remaining seven housemates. The results are finally in, and they reveal some surprising trends.

Emerging as the clear fan favorite, Karan Veer Mehra secured a massive 43% of the votes. Known for his strategic gameplay, Karan has won over audiences with his evolving journey in the house. From his genuine bonds with Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar to fiery debates with Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena, fans clearly see him as a frontrunner for the title.

Take a look at the results below:

At the second spot, Vivian Dsena garnered 32% of the votes. The Madhubala star, often referred to as the channel's 'ladla,' has had a mixed journey. Despite criticisms about his gameplay, his strong fanbase continues to rally behind him. With 10% of the votes, Rajat Dalal claimed the third position. His unpredictable nature and controversial moments have kept him in the spotlight, earning him a spot among the top contenders.

Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra received 6% and 5% of the votes, respectively. While Chum's genuine friendships and moments of vulnerability have struck a chord with viewers, Avinash’s evolving personality- from an aggressive nature to a calm person, has gained a steady following. At the bottom of the poll are Eisha Singh with 4% of the votes and Shilpa Shirodkar with 2%. Despite their efforts in the house, they seem to have struggled to connect with audiences as strongly as their peers.

With the competition heating up, it remains to be seen how these poll results translate into actual performances in the final leg of the show. For now, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena seem to dominate the finale week.

Stay tuned for more updates from Bigg Boss 18!

