Bigg Boss 18 POLL: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and more, who among 7 nominated contestants should be evicted this week? VOTE

Bigg Boss 18 is gradually approaching the grand finale. While the drama and emotions keep the viewers captivated, the family week has been a roller coaster ride for the housemates. The inmates reunited with their loved ones weeks after remaining locked inside the controversial house. Well, amidst all, the evictions will also take place during the upcoming Weekend Kaa Vaar. From Chaahat Pandey to Vivian Dsena, 7 contestants have been nominated this week for elimination.

Here's a list of nominated contestants of this week:

Vivian Dsena: The Madhubala actor has been referred to as the channel's 'laadla.' A few of his fellow contenders have expressed that he has no contribution to the game except for the coffee. Most recently, he made headlines owing to his equation with Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Shrutika Arjun: She has always been vocal about prioritizing Chum Darang over everyone in any task or saving her from the nominations. Many housemates believe that she remains confused about her decisions, even when she became the Time God.

Rajat Dalal: After Sara Arfeen Khan's eviction, Rajat was seen disheartened. Later, he asked Avinash Mishra if Karan Veer Mehra held Sara and made her fall. Besides this, there have been a few instances when he got involved in physical altercations.

Kashish Kapoor: The Splitsvilla fame hit the headlines because of her recent fight with Avinash Pandey. She called the actor 'cheap' and 'womanizer,' stirring much drama. Kashish claimed that the Nath actor claimed that she went to him to make an 'angle' for the game.

Eisha Singh: She shares a close bond with Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena. Recently, speculations about her dating Shalin Bhanot emerged after host Salman Khan mentioned Shalin's name during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Avinash Mishra: Apart from his argument with Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra left everyone shocked when he retaliated against Vivian Dsena after the latter suggested keeping the ration back in the storage room after one of the tasks. Avinash remarked, "You are also a contestant. I am also a contestant. I will not listen to you, man."

Chaahat Pandey: As of now, she has been cordial to every inmate. However, there have been instances when she was seen engaged in arguments and spats with Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and others.

