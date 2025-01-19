Bigg Boss 18 Prize Money: Find out the whopping amount that winner of Salman Khan's show will take home

The clock is ticking, and soon, the nation will have Bigg Boss 18 winner. As the big announcement is just a few hours away, the anticipation of seeing who lifts the trophy this season is getting intense. After living inside four walls of the Bigg Boss 18 house, only six contestants - Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal emerged to be the finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show. One among them will lift the trophy of the season. But do you know what else the winner of Bigg Boss 18 receives?

According to the Mint report, the Bigg Boss 18 winner will take home Rs 50 lakh as a cash prize. Yes, the person who wins this controversial reality show will receive this whopping amount as a token of his victory. For the unversed, this is the same amount that Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui took home. Speaking about the trophy, the season boasts an all-bronze BB-designed trophy inspired by the luxurious interiors of Bigg Boss 18 house.

The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 18 is going to be filled with unmissable moments. With Akshay Kumar gracing the last episode of the show to promote his upcoming film Sky Force to former contestants of the show returning, the finale is going to be a must-watch episode. Fans will also witness the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan after a long time.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the superstar is set to leave audiences on the edge of their seats as he will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 18 in his style by raising the hand of the winner and teasing the top 2 before making the official announcement.

The excitement among the fans, contestants, and their families is at its peak. The finalists will also be seen giving powerful performances in the grand finale episode.

Speaking about the Bigg Boss 18 winner, Pinkvilla conducted an interesting poll asking our readers to vote for the contestant who deserves to win. Among all, Karan Veer Mehra received 35% votes, and he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. On the other hand, Vivian Dsena got 34% of the votes, and Rajat Dalal received 24% votes.

