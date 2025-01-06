Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: After her personal life was exposed, did Chaahat Pandey confirm alleged relationship with Gujarati boyfriend?

In Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan exposed Chaahat Pandey's love life by showing a picture where she is posing with an anniversary cake. The host claimed that Chaahat is in a relationship with a former co-star, who is a Gujarati. It was Avinash Mishra who had spoken about it first. Now, it seems that Chaahat has confirmed her relationship after Avinash asked her in the upcoming nomination task.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official Instagram page. In tonight's episode of the show, the nomination task of this week will be conducted. It seems that the tasks will be played in groups. In the task, each group will have to calculate time and the team which guesses the right time will be saved from nominations.

In this video, Karan Veer Mehra questioned Vivian Dsena, "Are you a friend or an enemy? I still don't know this. You have a soft corner for me." Vivian asked Karan Veer, "If you have a soft corner, why didn't you say this during weekend ka vaar?"

Karan Veer then told Eisha Singh, "You are the main gamer." He asked her, "Which contestant should be with you on stage along with you?" Eisha pointed at him and said, "You." The actor tried to distract her. Karan Veer then told Avinash Mishra that his relationship with Vivian is confusing and asked him what are his thoughts and whether he was playing a game.

Did Chaahat confirm her relationship?

Later, when it was Chaahat Pandey's turn, Avinash confronted her and asked, "Let's talk about Mr hero. Kaise hai voh? (How is he?)" Chaahat replied, "Bohot badiya (He is good)." He quickly said, "Matlab hai! (That means he is there)." As Chaahat gave an update about her alleged boyfriend, it means that the actress is dating someone.

Bigg Boss then announced that it was instructed that the contestants who are in back seat will not calculate the time. However, a group violated this rule and thus a team gets nominated. The name of this team will be announced in tonight's episode.

