Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Ahead of grand finale, audiences hail Karan Veer Mehra's journey; he says 'Udaan der se hi sahi...'
Ahead of Bigg Boss Season 18 grand finale, Bigg Boss gives a recap of Karan Veer Mehra's journey to him in presence of the live audience. Read further!
Bigg Boss Season 18, hosted by Salman Khan, will soon crown its winner. After a long journey of more than three months, the contestants currently in Bigg Boss 18 are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra. Ahead of the grand finale, Bigg Boss treats the six finalists by giving them a glimpse of their final journey on the show.
Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media page. In this promo, Bigg Boss praised Karan Veer Mehra in the presence of a live audience and showed the actor a glimpse of his long journey on the show. In excitement, Karan Veer Mehra shouts, "Yeh ghar mera hai aur mai iss ghar ka Karan Veer Mehra hoon (This is my house, and I am Karan Veer Mehra of this house)."
Towards the end of the promo, Karan Veer Mehra said, "Itna toh bharosa tha mujhe apni kabiliyat par, ki udaan der se hi sahi lekin sabse ucha udunga (I had trust in my abilities that even if I fly late, I will fly higher than everyone)." Karan Veer then bows down to Bigg Boss and the audience, thanking them. The caption of this promo reads, "All eyes on Karan Veer!"
Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-
Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6, and the grand finale episode is finally scheduled to air on January 19. Ahead of the grand finale, the contestants of the show are on their toes, giving their best to secure a spot in the top 5.
At present, there are six contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Rajat Dalal. On the grand finale episode, one among the top 5 will be declared the winner of this season by host Salman Khan.
