Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and BB make Karan Veer Mehra feel ‘awkward’ as Chum Darang’s mom enters house; WATCH

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s relationship has been one of the highlights of the ongoing Bigg Boss 18. Now, as the family week begins, viewers are eager to see how Karan and Chum’s family react. A recent promo of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show shows Chum’s mother entering the house.

The promo begins with Bigg Boss asking the contestants to remain frozen. As Chum Darang’s mother enters, they hug each other. Bigg Boss releases Chum Darang and she shares that they are not expressive when it comes to showing affection, as it looks funny. To tease Karan Veer Mehra, Bigg Boss takes his name. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner requests Bigg Boss not to release him.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

Avinash Mishra teases him and tells Bigg Boss that Karan should be released first as he welcomes everyone’s family members properly. Chum’s mother says that everyone should be released, as all of them are like her children. But Bigg Boss releases Karan first, who hugs Chum’s mother and compliments, “Aap bohot sundar ho, aaj pata chala ye itna sundar kyun hain" (You are very pretty; now I understand where she gets her beauty from)

Later, Karan goes to the dressing room alone and talks to himself. He says that he is getting awkward because the culture is very different. Bigg Boss takes the opportunity to tease him.

Karan Veer Mehra's sister, Shrutika Arjun's husband, Rajat Dalal's mother, and Kashiish Kapoor's mother will also enter the house tonight.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ek taraf Chum ki maa ke aane pe huye freeze, toh doosri taraf Karan ko kiya Bigg Boss ne tease. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, 6th Jan se Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

