Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh grilled by media for their contribution in show ‘Aap toh fuski bomb nikle’; find out how they reacted
The latest Bigg Boss 18 promo gives a glimpse of what to expect from tonight's episode. Media professionals will enter the house and question the contestants.
Bigg Boss 18 viewers and contestants are eagerly counting days for the Grand Finale. As the countdown to the big day begins, the media will enter the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight to question contestants. One of the promos shows a reporter questioning Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s contributions to the house.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with the reporter asking Eisha Singh, “Eisha ji, aapka show mein contribution kya hain? Aapka hum kya naam rakhein? Chugli aunty? (Eishha, what’s your contribution to the show? What should we name you? Chugli aunty?)” In response, Eisha says, “Aap ek naam le lijiye jinhone kone mein Chugli na kii ho. (Take one name who hasn’t sat in the corner and gossiped.)”
Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:
Another reporter turns the focus on Avinash Mishra and questions him, “Avinash, shuruwat mein jab aap aye the, aap fire lage the. Aap toh fus ki bomb nikle. Aapka game bas Avinash aur Eisha ke around hain. (Avinash, when you came, you were on fire. But you turned out to be empty. Your game only surrounds Eisha and Avinash).” To this, a confident Avinash replies, “Accepted, we will see on the finale.”
The Bigg Boss 18 promo was shared with the caption, “Avinash aur Eisha par contribution aur game ko lekar lage aarop. Kya woh de paayenge Media ko jawaab? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”
As of now, the contestants inside the house include Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. The Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19 and before the big day, 2 more contestants will leave the show. Meanwhile, Chaahat Pandey was eliminated during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar.
